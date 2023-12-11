How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver.
You can tune in to ALT and ESPN+ to see the Flames look to hold off the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|Flames
|3-1 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 81 total goals (three per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
- The Avalanche score the fifth-most goals in the league (93 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|27
|11
|26
|37
|27
|15
|46.9%
|Cale Makar
|25
|7
|27
|34
|16
|22
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|27
|12
|19
|31
|13
|15
|52.7%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|25
|10
|11
|21
|12
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|27
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames allow 3.3 goals per game (90 in total), 22nd in the league.
- The Flames have 78 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Flames are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|27
|6
|12
|18
|22
|19
|47.7%
|Elias Lindholm
|27
|7
|10
|17
|10
|18
|54.8%
|Blake Coleman
|27
|7
|9
|16
|14
|18
|44%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|27
|6
|9
|15
|24
|12
|-
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|27
|4
|11
|15
|21
|18
|100%
