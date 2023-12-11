Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Arapahoe County, Colorado? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doherty High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.