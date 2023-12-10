In the Week 14 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Samaje Perine find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Perine has 174 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 37 carries, with one touchdown.

Perine has also caught 35 passes for 342 yards (28.5 per game) this season.

Perine has one rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0

