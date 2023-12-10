Will Russell Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 14?
In the Week 14 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Russell Wilson score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Wilson has 310 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 63 carries, with two touchdowns.
- Wilson has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
Russell Wilson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|27
|34
|177
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|18
|32
|308
|3
|1
|6
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|306
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|21
|28
|223
|3
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|20
|31
|196
|2
|0
|7
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|22
|95
|1
|2
|4
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|29
|194
|1
|0
|1
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|12
|19
|114
|3
|0
|8
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|24
|29
|193
|2
|0
|9
|30
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|27
|35
|259
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|13
|22
|134
|1
|0
|11
|34
|1
|Week 13
|@Texans
|15
|26
|186
|1
|3
|10
|44
|1
