See how each Pac-12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Stanford

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

8-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 96-78 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

Opponent: Portland

Portland Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UCLA

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-0 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: W 95-78 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. USC

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-0 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: W 85-53 vs UC Riverside

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: L 78-69 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Utah

@ Southern Utah Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Colorado

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-8

9-1 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 95-74 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Washington State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

10-2 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 60-55 vs Washington

Next Game

Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Oregon State

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-0 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: W 78-58 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Opponent: Santa Clara

Santa Clara Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Washington

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-0 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: W 60-55 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Mary's (CA)

Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-12

8-2 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: W 76-49 vs Nevada

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

10. Arizona

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-17

7-3 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: L 88-75 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Oregon

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 10-21

7-3 | 10-21 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: W 67-37 vs Southern

Next Game

Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-3 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: L 66-59 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game