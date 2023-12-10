Find out how every Pac-12 team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 31-0

8-0 | 31-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: -125

-125 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: W 98-73 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Washington

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

6-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 78-73 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seattle U

@ Seattle U Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Utah

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-2 | 24-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 73-69 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Valley

Utah Valley Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Colorado

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

7-2 | 24-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 90-63 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-1 | 24-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: W 83-65 vs Grambling

Next Game

Opponent: @ Santa Clara

@ Santa Clara Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 19-12

7-2 | 19-12 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: W 76-55 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. USC

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-16

5-4 | 15-16 Odds to Win Pac-12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 84-79 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Arizona State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-18

6-3 | 13-18 Odds to Win Pac-12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 89-84 vs San Diego

Next Game

Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UCLA

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-3 | 13-17 Odds to Win Pac-12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: L 65-56 vs Villanova

Next Game

Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

10. Stanford

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-20

4-4 | 10-20 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: W 88-64 vs San Diego

Next Game

Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-25

3-6 | 6-25 Odds to Win Pac-12: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: L 97-90 vs Butler

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-23

6-3 | 7-23 Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: W 74-71 vs Utah Valley

Next Game