Find out how every MWC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-0

9-0 | 29-0 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: W 92-76 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seton Hall

@ Seton Hall Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Colorado State

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 26-2

8-0 | 26-2 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: W 78-69 vs Montana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Long Beach State

@ Long Beach State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Wyoming

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 18-10

4-4 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 73-61 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4. Boise State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-7

8-3 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: W 67-46 vs Rocky Mountain

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSD

@ UCSD Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. San Diego State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-4 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: W 69-61 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Air Force

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: W 68-60 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

7. New Mexico

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 13-17

8-3 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: W 68-55 vs Hampton

Next Game

Opponent: Western New Mexico

Western New Mexico Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8. Nevada

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-18

5-5 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: L 76-49 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: Stanislaus State

Stanislaus State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. San Jose State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: L 73-47 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Northridge

@ CSU Northridge Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10. Fresno State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 8-21

6-5 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 84-59 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. Utah State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-6 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: L 68-38 vs Utah Valley

Next Game