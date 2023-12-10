Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will face a mediocre run defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are ranked 17th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 113.8 per game.

Williams has run for a team-best 584 yards on 153 carries (53.1 ypg). In addition, Williams has collected 155 receiving yards (14.1 ypg) on 29 catches, with two receiving TDs.

Williams vs. the Chargers

Williams vs the Chargers (since 2021): 2 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Chargers during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Chargers yield 113.8 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Chargers have scored 13 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Chargers' defense is 24th in the NFL in that category.

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 11 opportunities this season (54.5%).

The Broncos, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.2% of the time while running 47.8%.

He has handled 48.4% of his team's 316 rushing attempts this season (153).

In 11 games this year, Williams has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has 8.0% of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (43.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Williams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Williams has 10.7% of his team's target share (37 targets on 345 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 4.2 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Williams has made two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

With two red zone targets, Williams has been on the receiving end of 3.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 27 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD

