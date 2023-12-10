Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abraham Lincoln High School at Denver West High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on December 10
- Location: Denver, CO
- Conference: Denver Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
