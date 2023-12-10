When the Denver Broncos clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, Courtland Sutton will be up against a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 111.7 9.3 18 67 9.01

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton's 637 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 50 catches on 75 targets with nine touchdowns.

Through the air, Denver is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,199 passing yards (183.3 per game). It ranks eighth with 21 passing touchdowns.

The Broncos' offensive attack is 15th in the NFL with 21.9 points per game and 25th with 299 total yards per contest.

Denver sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 28.8 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Broncos air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 56 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.3% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 49 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Los Angeles is conceding 265.8 yards per game (3,189 total) in the air, which is the second-most in the NFL.

The Chargers' points-against average on defense is 19th in the league, at 21.5 per game.

Five players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Courtland Sutton vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 75 69 Def. Targets Receptions 50 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 637 49 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 53.1 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 107 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 9 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.