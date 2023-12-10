The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Colorado has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Buffaloes' seven games this season have hit the over.

Miami (FL) has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers rate Colorado considerably lower (47th in the country) than the computer rankings do (41st).

The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.