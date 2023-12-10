How to Watch Colorado vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes are shooting 51.6% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40.8% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
- Colorado is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 342nd.
- The Buffaloes' 83.8 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 69.5 the Hurricanes allow.
- Colorado has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado put up more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (65.4) last season.
- The Buffaloes gave up fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
- Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|W 85-68
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 91-66
|CU Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/15/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|CU Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.