The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes are shooting 51.6% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40.8% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 342nd.

The Buffaloes' 83.8 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 69.5 the Hurricanes allow.

Colorado has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado put up more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (65.4) last season.

The Buffaloes gave up fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.

Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

