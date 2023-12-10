The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes are shooting 51.6% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40.8% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Colorado is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 342nd.
  • The Buffaloes' 83.8 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 69.5 the Hurricanes allow.
  • Colorado has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado put up more points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (65.4) last season.
  • The Buffaloes gave up fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
  • Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Iona W 85-68 CU Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colorado State L 88-83 Moby Arena
12/3/2023 Pepperdine W 91-66 CU Events Center
12/10/2023 Miami (FL) - Barclays Center
12/15/2023 Northern Colorado - CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Utah Tech - CU Events Center

