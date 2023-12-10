Will Chris Manhertz Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Manhertz was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Denver Broncos' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Manhertz's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Chris Manhertz and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Manhertz has been targeted four times, with season stats of 16 yards on two receptions (8 per catch) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Manhertz's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Broncos have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Marvin Mims (LP/ribs): 16 Rec; 287 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for D'Ernest Johnson
- Click Here for Taysom Hill
- Click Here for Mack Hollins
- Click Here for Rashid Shaheed
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Manhertz 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|16
|10
|0
|8
Manhertz Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|1
|6
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.