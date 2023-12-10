Best Bets, Odds for the Chargers vs. Broncos Game – Week 14
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) square off against a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
When is Chargers vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chargers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (5.5) is 2.5 points further in their direction.
- The Chargers have a 59.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Chargers have won four of the seven games they were the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).
- Los Angeles is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter.
- The Broncos have won three of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Denver has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by bookmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)
- The Chargers have put together a record of 4-7-1 against the spread this season.
- In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Chargers has gone 3-2-1 against the spread.
- The Broncos have put together a record of 4-7-1 against the spread this year.
- Denver has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- Los Angeles and Denver average 0.8 more points between them than the over/under of 44 for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.7 more points per game (46.7) than this matchup's total of 44 points.
- Three of the Chargers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Broncos' 12 games with a set total.
Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|97.9
|7
Javonte Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|53.1
|0
|14.1
|2
