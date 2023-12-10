The Denver Broncos' (6-6) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-7). The matchup kicks at 4:25 PM at SoFi Stadium.

The Broncos are coming off of a 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Chargers enter this matchup following a 6-0 win over the New England Patriots in their last game.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Knee Questionable Chris Manhertz TE NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Delarrin Turner-Yell S Back Limited Participation In Practice Mike McGlinchey OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Patrick Surtain II CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Zach Allen DE Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Mike Purcell DL NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Marvin Mims WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Palmer WR Knee Out Nick Vannett TE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Sir Taylor DB Illness Full Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Foot Full Participation In Practice Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Justin Hollins OLB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Blake Lynch LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Zack Bailey OT Back Out

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 385.3 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 24th with 299 total yards per contest.

The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 25.2 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 15th with 21.9 points per contest.

The Broncos are generating 183.3 passing yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 235.6 passing yards per game (24th-ranked) on defense.

Denver's defense has been a bottom-five unit in run defense this season, ceding 149.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks 12th with 115.8 rushing yards per contest.

At +5, the Broncos sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (18th in NFL).

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)

Chargers (-2.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Broncos (+120)

Chargers (-145), Broncos (+120) Total: 44 points

