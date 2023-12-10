The Denver Broncos' (6-6) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-7). The matchup kicks at 4:25 PM at SoFi Stadium.

The Broncos are coming off of a 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Chargers enter this matchup following a 6-0 win over the New England Patriots in their last game.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Samaje Perine RB Knee Questionable
Chris Manhertz TE NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Delarrin Turner-Yell S Back Limited Participation In Practice
Mike McGlinchey OT Back Limited Participation In Practice
Patrick Surtain II CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Zach Allen DE Elbow Limited Participation In Practice
Mike Purcell DL NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Marvin Mims WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Josh Palmer WR Knee Out
Nick Vannett TE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out
Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Limited Participation In Practice
Ja'Sir Taylor DB Illness Full Participation In Practice
Nick Williams DL Foot Full Participation In Practice
Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable
Justin Hollins OLB Chest Limited Participation In Practice
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable
Blake Lynch LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Zack Bailey OT Back Out

Other Week 14 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Broncos Season Insights

  • The Broncos' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 385.3 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 24th with 299 total yards per contest.
  • The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 25.2 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 15th with 21.9 points per contest.
  • The Broncos are generating 183.3 passing yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 235.6 passing yards per game (24th-ranked) on defense.
  • Denver's defense has been a bottom-five unit in run defense this season, ceding 149.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks 12th with 115.8 rushing yards per contest.
  • At +5, the Broncos sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (18th in NFL).

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Chargers (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-145), Broncos (+120)
  • Total: 44 points

