The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) will square off against their AFC West-rival, the Denver Broncos (6-6) in a matchup on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Broncos will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.

Broncos vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have had the lead eight times and have been losing four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Chargers have led after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in six games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

In 12 games this season, the Chargers have won the second quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this year, the Broncos have won the third quarter one time, lost eight times, and been knotted up three times.

In 12 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost five times, and been knotted up five times.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in that quarter in eight games and have been outscored in that quarter in four games.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have led seven times (4-3 in those games) and have been behind five times (2-3) at the end of the first half.

The Chargers have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in five games (0-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1) in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 12 games this season, the Broncos have been outscored in the second half six times (2-4 in those games) and have won the second half six times (4-2).

In 12 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (1-2 record in those games), lost five times (1-4), and been knotted up four times (3-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 10 points on average in the second half.

