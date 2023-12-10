Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Women's Big Sky Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the Big Sky and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Big Sky Power Rankings
1. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: W 82-33 vs Walla Walla
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
2. Montana
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 78-69 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Poly
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
3. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: W 92-76 vs San Francisco
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pepperdine
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
4. Montana State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: L 59-53 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Wyoming
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
5. Idaho
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: L 59-51 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
6. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: W 54-50 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ BYU
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. Portland State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs Northwest Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: San Francisco
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: W 61-47 vs Westminster (UT)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Air Force
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
9. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: L 68-60 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: W 58-48 vs CSU Northridge
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fresno State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
