Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in San Miguel County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in San Miguel County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
San Miguel County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Telluride High School at Caprock Academy High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
