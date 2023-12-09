Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 9?
In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ross Colton to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Colton stats and insights
- In seven of 26 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Colton's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:49
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|10:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
