The Air Force Falcons (5-4) square off against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.7 the Falcons allow.

Northern Colorado is 3-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Air Force is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 72.5 points.

The Falcons average 62.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 60.8 the Bears give up.

Air Force is 4-1 when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Northern Colorado is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.

This season the Falcons are shooting 36.0% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bears give up.

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.7 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (18-for-35)

18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.7 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (18-for-35) Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Hannah Simental: 12.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Seneca Hackley: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Tatum West: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Schedule