Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Air Force Falcons (5-4) and the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) squaring off at Clune Arena (on December 9) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-61 win for Air Force.
The Bears head into this contest following a 96-37 victory against Northern New Mexico on Sunday.
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Stadium
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Score Prediction
- Prediction: Air Force 69, Northern Colorado 61
Other Big Sky Predictions
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' best win this season came in an 82-70 victory against the Omaha Mavericks on November 17.
Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 330) on November 17
Northern Colorado Leaders
- Delaynie Byrne: 18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.7 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (18-for-35)
- Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Hannah Simental: 12.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Seneca Hackley: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Tatum West: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears put up 72.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.
