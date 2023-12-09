The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Rantanen's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:17 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:54 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 28:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:37 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:22 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:09 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:50 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

