How to Watch Marquette vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.
- The Golden Eagles score 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish allow.
- Marquette has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 309th.
- The Fighting Irish put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.8).
- Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.
- In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than away (66.3).
- At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.5.
- Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.