The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Logan O'Connor find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:35 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.