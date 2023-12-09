Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Gunnison County, Colorado. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gunnison County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crested Butte Community School at Plateau Valley High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 9

11:30 AM MT on December 9 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Valley High School at Gunnison High School