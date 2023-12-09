Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Garfield County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roaring Fork High School at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Keenesburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Valley High School at Gunnison High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Gunnison, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coal Ridge High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
