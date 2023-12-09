Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Elbert County, Colorado? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elbert County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merino Jr Sr High School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Simla, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kiowa High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Kiowa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.