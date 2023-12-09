For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Devon Toews a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 24:16 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:11 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 27:38 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:18 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:09 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:49 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

