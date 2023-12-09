Saturday's game at Magness Arena has the Denver Pioneers (1-6) taking on the Stetson Hatters (2-7) at 3:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 victory for Denver, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Pioneers suffered a 50-47 loss to UC Irvine.

Denver vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Denver vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 63, Stetson 58

Other Summit Predictions

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers took down the North Alabama Lions in a 67-51 win on November 10. It was their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Pioneers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Denver is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 14 PTS, 2.7 STL, 37.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (12-for-50)

14 PTS, 2.7 STL, 37.4 FG%, 24 3PT% (12-for-50) Jojo Jones: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Makayla Minett: 7.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.8 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.8 FG% Emily Counsel: 10.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

10.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Angelina Robles: 5.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers' -39 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (284th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (199th in college basketball).

