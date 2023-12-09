Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Custer County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Custer County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Custer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Custer County High School at West Grand High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Fairplay, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
