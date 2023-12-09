The Colorado State Rams (6-0) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joel Scott: 14.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Nique Clifford: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Palmer: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
38th 84.7 Points Scored 71.3 245th
94th 66.2 Points Allowed 57.8 6th
263rd 31.3 Rebounds 41.5 12th
362nd 4.7 Off. Rebounds 15.2 3rd
81st 8.7 3pt Made 7.3 189th
5th 21.3 Assists 14.8 98th
65th 10.2 Turnovers 10.8 101st

