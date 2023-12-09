The Montana Grizzlies (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Colorado State Rams (7-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Rams have won seven games in a row.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 76.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 68.0 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.0 points, Colorado State is 4-0.

Montana's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.0 points.

The Grizzlies average 77.0 points per game, 25.3 more points than the 51.7 the Rams give up.

Montana has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 51.7 points.

Colorado State has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.

The Grizzlies shoot 44.1% from the field, 12% higher than the Rams allow defensively.

The Rams shoot 47.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Grizzlies allow.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 20.3 PTS, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

20.3 PTS, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Hannah Ronsiek: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG% Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

6.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

