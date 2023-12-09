The Montana Grizzlies (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Colorado State Rams (7-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Rams have won seven games in a row.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
Colorado State vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams' 76.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 68.0 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.0 points, Colorado State is 4-0.
  • Montana's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies average 77.0 points per game, 25.3 more points than the 51.7 the Rams give up.
  • Montana has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 51.7 points.
  • Colorado State has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies shoot 44.1% from the field, 12% higher than the Rams allow defensively.
  • The Rams shoot 47.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Grizzlies allow.

Colorado State Leaders

  • McKenna Hofschild: 20.3 PTS, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
  • Hannah Ronsiek: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
  • Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%
  • Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Kendyll Kinzer: 6.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco W 62-53 Chase Center
11/30/2023 @ UTEP W 66-59 Don Haskins Center
12/5/2023 High Point W 93-61 Moby Arena
12/9/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
12/15/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
12/16/2023 UC Irvine - Walter Pyramid

