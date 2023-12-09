The Colorado State Rams (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moby Arena. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-5.5) 136.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

Colorado State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Rams' eight games this season have hit the over.

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate Colorado State much lower (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

Colorado State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.