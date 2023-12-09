The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (9-0) will look to extend a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moby Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.3% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
  • Colorado State has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 335th.
  • The Rams score 85.8 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 60.6 the Gaels allow.
  • Colorado State is 9-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
  • The Rams surrendered 73.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
  • In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Colorado W 88-83 Moby Arena
12/2/2023 Washington W 86-81 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/6/2023 Denver W 90-80 Moby Arena
12/9/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Moby Arena
12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo - Moby Arena
12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion

