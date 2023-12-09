Saturday's game at Moby Arena has the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (9-0) matching up with the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-64 win, as our model heavily favors Colorado State.

The game has no set line.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, Saint Mary's (CA) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-14.5)

Colorado State (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Colorado State has gone 6-2-0 against the spread, while Saint Mary's (CA)'s ATS record this season is 2-5-0. The Rams have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Gaels have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams' +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.8 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

The 30.1 rebounds per game Colorado State averages rank 307th in the nation. Its opponents record 29.6 per contest.

Colorado State hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc (31st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.3%.

The Rams average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in college basketball), and give up 93.2 points per 100 possessions (261st in college basketball).

Colorado State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.3 per game (27th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (185th in college basketball).

