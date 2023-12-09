Player prop betting options for Nathan MacKinnon, Travis Konecny and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

MacKinnon has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 36 points in 26 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 7 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 0 1 7

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 24 games, with seven goals and 27 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 1 2 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 19 assists through 26 games for Colorado.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 30 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Konecny has scored 14 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 22 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.7%.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 7 2 0 2 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 1 0 1 3

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Travis Sanheim has collected 18 points this season, with two goals and 16 assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

