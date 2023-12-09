Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Flyers on December 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nathan MacKinnon, Travis Konecny and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
MacKinnon has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 36 points in 26 games.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|7
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Cale Makar is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 24 games, with seven goals and 27 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Ducks
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 19 assists through 26 games for Colorado.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Ducks
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Konecny has scored 14 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 22 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 17.7%.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Travis Sanheim has collected 18 points this season, with two goals and 16 assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
