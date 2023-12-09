The Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) face the Air Force Falcons (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Clune Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 72.5 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 66.7 the Falcons allow to opponents.

Northern Colorado has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Air Force has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.5 points.

The Falcons record 62.8 points per game, only two more points than the 60.8 the Bears give up.

Air Force has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 60.8 points.

When Northern Colorado allows fewer than 62.8 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Falcons are shooting 36% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bears give up.

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

14.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jayda McNabb: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Milahnie Perry: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Taylor Britt: 5.1 PTS, 3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

5.1 PTS, 3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Schedule