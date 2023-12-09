The Air Force Falcons (7-2) are favored (-6.5) to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Clune Arena. The contest airs on MW Network. The point total is 138.5 for the matchup.

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -6.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Air Force's seven matchups has gone over 138.5 points.

The average total in Air Force's outings this year is 128.7, 9.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Air Force has been favored six times and won five of those games.

This season, the Falcons have won four of their five games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Air Force has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 1 14.3% 67.8 142.1 60.9 145.2 133.1 Eastern Washington 6 100% 74.3 142.1 84.3 145.2 149.8

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The 67.8 points per game the Falcons average are 16.5 fewer points than the Eagles allow (84.3).

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-5-0 2-2 2-5-0 Eastern Washington 3-3-0 3-3 5-1-0

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force Eastern Washington 10-9 Home Record 11-1 4-8 Away Record 10-7 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.