Saturday's contest that pits the Air Force Falcons (5-4) against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Air Force, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Falcons are coming off of a 61-56 win against UC-Colorado Springs in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Stadium

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 69, Northern Colorado 61

Air Force Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Falcons claimed their best win of the season, a 54-51 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 154) in our computer rankings.

The Falcons have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 154) on November 24

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 277) on November 6

83-61 at home over Army (No. 349) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

14.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jayda McNabb: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Milahnie Perry: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Taylor Britt: 5.1 PTS, 3.0 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

5.1 PTS, 3.0 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons' -35 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.8 points per game (241st in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (229th in college basketball).

