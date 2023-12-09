The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) will aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-7.5) 138.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

Air Force has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Falcons have gone over the point total twice.

Eastern Washington has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, five out of the Eagles' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Bookmakers rate Air Force considerably higher (95th in the country) than the computer rankings do (171st).

Air Force has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

