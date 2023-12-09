How to Watch Air Force vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (7-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
Air Force Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Air Force is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 333rd.
- The Falcons record 67.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 84.3 the Eagles give up.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Air Force is posting 66.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is faring better on offense, averaging 69.3 points per contest.
- The Falcons are ceding 60.2 points per game this year at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (61.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Air Force has played better in home games this season, making 8.2 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|VMI
|W 64-54
|Clune Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ South Dakota
|W 58-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|W 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
