The Air Force Falcons (7-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Clune Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

Air Force is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Falcons are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 333rd.

The Falcons record 67.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 84.3 the Eagles give up.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Air Force is posting 66.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is faring better on offense, averaging 69.3 points per contest.

The Falcons are ceding 60.2 points per game this year at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (61.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Air Force has played better in home games this season, making 8.2 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.8 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule