Saturday's game between the Air Force Falcons (7-2) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Air Force squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 76, Eastern Washington 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-7.4)

Air Force (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Air Force has compiled a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Washington is 3-3-0. The Falcons are 2-5-0 and the Eagles are 5-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons average 67.8 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 60.9 per outing (14th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Air Force comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It is grabbing 31.4 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2 per contest.

Air Force knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc (142nd in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game while shooting 30.2%.

The Falcons rank 193rd in college basketball with 93.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 68th in college basketball defensively with 84.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Air Force has won the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (99th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.