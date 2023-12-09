Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Adams County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rangeview High School at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
