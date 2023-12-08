Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Weld County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at University High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley Central High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.