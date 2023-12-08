Reggie Jackson could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

In his last time on the court, a 111-102 loss to the Clippers, Jackson totaled 14 points.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 13.6 16.7 Rebounds -- 2.4 2.9 Assists -- 4.5 5.5 PRA -- 20.5 25.1 PR -- 16 19.6



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Jackson has made 5.5 shots per game, which accounts for 12.3% of his team's total makes.

Jackson's Nuggets average 100.4 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per game.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 22.9 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the league.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 24 14 2 2 2 1 0 11/24/2023 25 2 4 3 0 1 0 11/12/2023 28 14 4 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.