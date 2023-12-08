How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (9-9) will look to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on December 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 13th.
- The Nuggets record 114 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 106.9 the Rockets give up.
- Denver has a 14-4 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 121.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (108.5).
- Defensively Denver has been worse at home this season, ceding 110.8 points per game, compared to 110.2 when playing on the road.
- The Nuggets are draining 13 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.5 more threes and 5.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.5 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
