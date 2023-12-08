The Houston Rockets (9-9) will look to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on December 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Denver has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 13th.

The Nuggets record 114 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 106.9 the Rockets give up.

Denver has a 14-4 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 121.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (108.5).

Defensively Denver has been worse at home this season, ceding 110.8 points per game, compared to 110.2 when playing on the road.

The Nuggets are draining 13 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 2.5 more threes and 5.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.5 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries