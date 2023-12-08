On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (12-6) face the Houston Rockets (8-7) at 9:00 PM ET .

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV:

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 28.8 points, 8.9 assists and 13.4 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.9 points, 1.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.2 points, 2 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.6 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Rockets.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Rockets are getting 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 51% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Rockets are getting 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this season.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Rockets 113.1 Points Avg. 110 108.9 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 49% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.2% Three Point % 35.7%

