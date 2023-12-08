The Houston Rockets (9-9) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Rockets 109

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 8.5)

Rockets (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-3.4)

Nuggets (-3.4) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.7

The Rockets' .722 ATS win percentage (13-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .364 mark (8-14-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Denver racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Denver does it better (45.5% of the time) than Houston (33.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 12-6, a better tally than the Rockets have recorded (6-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are 14th in the NBA with 114 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank sixth with 110.5 points allowed per contest.

With 44 boards per game, Denver is 16th in the NBA. It gives up 42.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30 assists per game.

Denver ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 11.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

With 11.5 treys per game, the Nuggets are 21st in the NBA. They have a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 15th in the league.

