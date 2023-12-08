Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Colorado and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greeley Central High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery Canyon High School at Wheat Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moffat County High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Frisco, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver Christian School at Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Byers, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.