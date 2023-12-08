If you reside in Jefferson County, Colorado and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greeley Central High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 8

3:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Discovery Canyon High School at Wheat Ridge High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 8

5:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Moffat County High School at Conifer High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 8

5:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

7:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Frisco, CO

Frisco, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

7:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

7:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver Christian School at Byers High School