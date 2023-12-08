Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in El Paso County, Colorado today, we've got the information here.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Grande High School at Ellicott High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Ellicott, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Widefield High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery Canyon High School at Wheat Ridge High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhan High School at Kit Carson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Flagler, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa Ridge High School at The Classical Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rampart High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doherty High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain Valley School at Liberty Tree Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami-Yoder High School at Flagler High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Flagler, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pikes Peak Christian High School at Colorado Springs School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
